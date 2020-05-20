Egypt Registers Daily Record of 720 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Nears 13,500

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2020) The Egyptian Health Ministry registered on Tuesday 720 new COVID-19 cases, in the biggest single-day rise in the infections since the start of the pandemic in the country, with the total number approaching 13,500.

On Monday, the North African country confirmed 535 new COVID-19 cases.

"[A total of] 720 positive tests for coronavirus were registered. They were detected through monitoring people who were in contact with sick people. Fourteen people died from the disease over the past day," Health Ministry spokesman Khaled Megahed said in a statement obtained by Sputnik.

The official added that all new patients were in COVID-19 hospitals and were receiving medical care in accordance with the guidelines set by the World Health Organization.

The spokesman noted that 302 patients had been discharged from hospitals within the past 24 hours.

"The total number of patients with coronavirus in Egypt is 13,484 people, 3,742 people have recovered, and 659 people have died," Megahed said.

Last weekend, Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly said that the authorities would close many public spaces and extend the curfew during the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr to limit the spread of the coronavirus. During the five-day holiday period, which starts May 24, all shopping malls, restaurants, entertainment facilities, beaches and parks will be closed. All public transportation will be stopped.