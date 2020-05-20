UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Egypt Registers Daily Record Of 720 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Nears 13,500

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 20th May 2020 | 02:00 AM

Egypt Registers Daily Record of 720 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Nears 13,500

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2020) The Egyptian Health Ministry registered on Tuesday 720 new COVID-19 cases, in the biggest single-day rise in the infections since the start of the pandemic in the country, with the total number approaching 13,500.

On Monday, the North African country confirmed 535 new COVID-19 cases.

"[A total of] 720 positive tests for coronavirus were registered. They were detected through monitoring people who were in contact with sick people. Fourteen people died from the disease over the past day," Health Ministry spokesman Khaled Megahed said in a statement obtained by Sputnik.

The official added that all new patients were in COVID-19 hospitals and were receiving medical care in accordance with the guidelines set by the World Health Organization.

The spokesman noted that 302 patients had been discharged from hospitals within the past 24 hours.

"The total number of patients with coronavirus in Egypt is 13,484 people, 3,742 people have recovered, and 659 people have died," Megahed said.

Last weekend, Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly said that the authorities would close many public spaces and extend the curfew during the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr to limit the spread of the coronavirus. During the five-day holiday period, which starts May 24, all shopping malls, restaurants, entertainment facilities, beaches and parks will be closed. All public transportation will be stopped.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Egypt Died May Muslim All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Prime Minister of Albania thanks Mohamed bin Zayed ..

21 minutes ago

CBUAE&#039;s foreign currency assets up to AED371. ..

21 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed orders AED5.5 bn in housing pack ..

36 minutes ago

ADAFSA continues efforts to develop Emirati bee sp ..

1 hour ago

Ahmed bin Mohammed calls on Dubai media organisati ..

2 hours ago

Saudi Arabia reports 2,509 new COVID-19 cases, 9 m ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.