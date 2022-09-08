Egypt Registers First Monkeypox Case - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2022) The first case of monkeypox has been detected in Egypt, the Arab news reported on Wednesday, citing Egypt's health ministry.

According to the report, the virus has been detected in a 42-year-old male national who has a residency in a European country. The infected person has been isolated in a hospital, and his condition has been assessed as stable.

On Wednesday, the World Health Organization said that the number of confirmed monkeypox cases worldwide exceeded 56,000, and 17 people have died.

Monkeypox is a viral disease that is not easily transmitted and usually spreads through close physical contact, including sexual contact, with an infected individual. The virus can enter the human body through broken skin, respiratory tract, eyes, nose, mouth, and bodily fluids. It originates in animals like rodents and primates in remote parts of Central and West Africa.