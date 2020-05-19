UrduPoint.com
Egypt Registers Record Number Of New Coronavirus Cases Over Past Day - 535

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 19th May 2020 | 09:50 AM

Egypt Registers Record Number of New Coronavirus Cases Over Past Day - 535

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2020) The number of new cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Egypt over the past 24 hours totaled 535 people, a record figure since the outbreak start; the overall number of cases for more than 100 million inhabitants of the country is close to 13,000, Health Ministry spokesman Khaled Mugahed said.

"A total of 535 positive tests for coronavirus were registered, they were detected through monitoring of patients who contacted sick people before, and 15 people died from the disease over the past day," Mugahed said in a statement obtained by Sputnik.

The spokesman said all new patients were in hospitals for COVID-19 patients and were receiving medical care in accordance with WHO guidelines. He said 268 patients had been discharged from hospitals within the past day.

"The total number of patients with coronavirus in Egypt is 12,764 people, 3,440 people have recovered, 645 people have died," Mugahed said.

