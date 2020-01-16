UrduPoint.com
Egypt Rejects Turkey's Criticism Over Detention Of Anadolu Reporters - Foreign Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 40 seconds ago Thu 16th January 2020 | 03:43 PM

Egypt Rejects Turkey's Criticism Over Detention of Anadolu Reporters - Foreign Ministry

Egypt rejects Ankara's criticism over the arrest of Anadolu Agency workers in Cairo on suspicion of distorting Egypt's international image, as all measures that were taken fell within the confines of the law, the Foreign Ministry said

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th January, 2020) Egypt rejects Ankara's criticism over the arrest of Anadolu Agency workers in Cairo on suspicion of distorting Egypt's international image, as all measures that were taken fell within the confines of the law, the Foreign Ministry said.

On Wednesday, the Turkish news agency reported that the Egyptian police had searched its offices in Cairo. The Egyptian Interior Ministry announced shortly thereafter that it had detained four members of the so-called electronic media committee, one of them a Turkish national, over their alleged links to the Muslim Brotherhood (terrorist group, banned in Russia). On Wednesday, the Turkish Foreign Ministry strongly condemned the detention of the agency's staffers and summoned the Egyptian charge d'affaires.

"Egypt has completely rejected the statements of the Turkish Foreign Ministry regarding the measures taken by the Egyptian authorities against one of the Turkish illegal electronic media committees in Egypt, working under the cover of Muslim Brotherhood terrorist group with Turkey's support," the ministry said in a statement.

The statement read that the group published false and fabricated information about the political, economic and security situation in Egypt and sent it to the agency headquarters in Ankara "in an attempt to discredit the country within it and in the international arena."

According to the statement, all the measures taken by the local authorities were relevant and carried out in accordance with the country's laws and regulations.

