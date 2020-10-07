Egypt reports 121 new COVID-19 cases, death toll exceeds 6,000

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

CAIRO (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2020 ) :Egypt registered late on Tuesday 121 new COVID-19 cases, raising the total infections in the country to 103,902.

Health Ministry spokesman Khaled Megahed said in a statement that 11 deaths were reported in the past 24 hours, bringing the death toll from the disease to 6,001.

Meanwhile, 51 more patients recovered and left hospitals, taking the total recoveries to 97,449, the spokesman added.

The COVID-19 recovery rate in Egypt is now close to 94 percent in the most populous Arab country.

Egypt announced its first confirmed COVID-19 case on Feb. 14 and the first death from the viral disease on March 8.

Around mid-June, Egypt saw a peak of COVID-19 daily infections and deaths, with a record 97 deaths on June 15 and 1,774 infections on June 19, before they started to decline in the first week of July.

Amid declining COVID-19 infections and fatalities, Egypt has been easing relevant restrictions over the past three months as part of a coexistence plan to maintain anti-coronavirus precautionary measures while resuming economic activities.

Egypt and China have been cooperating closely in fighting the pandemic through exchanging medical aid and expertise.

In early February, Egypt sent a batch of medical supplies to China to help with its fight against COVID-19 and China later sent three batches of medical aid to the North African country.