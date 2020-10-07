UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Egypt Reports 121 New COVID-19 Cases, Death Toll Exceeds 6,000

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 07th October 2020 | 02:37 PM

Egypt reports 121 new COVID-19 cases, death toll exceeds 6,000

Egypt registered late on Tuesday 121 new COVID-19 cases, raising the total infections in the country to 103,902

CAIRO (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2020 ) :Egypt registered late on Tuesday 121 new COVID-19 cases, raising the total infections in the country to 103,902.

Health Ministry spokesman Khaled Megahed said in a statement that 11 deaths were reported in the past 24 hours, bringing the death toll from the disease to 6,001.

Meanwhile, 51 more patients recovered and left hospitals, taking the total recoveries to 97,449, the spokesman added.

The COVID-19 recovery rate in Egypt is now close to 94 percent in the most populous Arab country.

Egypt announced its first confirmed COVID-19 case on Feb. 14 and the first death from the viral disease on March 8.

Around mid-June, Egypt saw a peak of COVID-19 daily infections and deaths, with a record 97 deaths on June 15 and 1,774 infections on June 19, before they started to decline in the first week of July.

Amid declining COVID-19 infections and fatalities, Egypt has been easing relevant restrictions over the past three months as part of a coexistence plan to maintain anti-coronavirus precautionary measures while resuming economic activities.

Egypt and China have been cooperating closely in fighting the pandemic through exchanging medical aid and expertise.

In early February, Egypt sent a batch of medical supplies to China to help with its fight against COVID-19 and China later sent three batches of medical aid to the North African country.

Related Topics

China Egypt February March June July From Arab

Recent Stories

39,000 visits in 5 months on Abu Dhabi Judicial Po ..

9 minutes ago

France's Macron Pledges Nation's Solidarity with V ..

1 minute ago

Latvian Ambassador to Belarus Summoned to Riga for ..

1 minute ago

Polish Antitrust Watchdog Imposes $7.6Bln Penalty ..

1 minute ago

French MPs vote to freeze ban on bee-killing pesti ..

1 minute ago

Russian Foreign Ministry to Contribute to Restorat ..

18 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.