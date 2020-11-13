Egypt reports 214 new COVID-19 cases, tally surpasses 110,000

(@FahadShabbir)

Egypt confirmed on Thursday late night 214 new COVID-19 infections, bringing the total cases registered in the country since the outbreak of the pandemic to 110,095, said the Egyptian Health Ministry

CAIRO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2020 ) :Egypt confirmed on Thursday late night 214 new COVID-19 infections, bringing the total cases registered in the country since the outbreak of the pandemic to 110,095, said the Egyptian Health Ministry.

Meanwhile, 12 patients died from the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours, raising the death toll in the country to 6,417, while 98 others completely recovered, increasing the total recoveries to 100,760, the ministry's spokesman Khaled Megahed said in a statement.

Total COVID-19 recoveries in Egypt currently amount to 91.5 percent of the total cases registered in the most populous Arab country.

Over the past nine days, COVID-19 daily infections in Egypt started to exceed 200, after they have been below 200 since Sept. 1.

Egypt announced its first confirmed COVID-19 case on Feb.

14 and the first death from the viral disease on March 8. Around mid-June, Egypt saw a peak of COVID-19 daily infections and fatalities before they started to gradually decline in the first week of July.

Amid declining COVID-19 infections and deaths, Egypt has been easing relevant restrictions over the past three months as part of a coexistence plan to maintain anti-coronavirus precautionary measures while resuming economic activities.

Heading a ministerial committee handling the coronavirus crisis, Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly has repeatedly urged citizens recently to stick to the anti-COVID-19 precautionary measures, warning that the government might have to impose stricter measures if the cases continue rising.