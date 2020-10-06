Egypt reports 98 new infections, 9 deaths of COVID-19

(@FahadShabbir)

CAIRO (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2020 ) :Egypt reported late on Monday 98 new infections and nine deaths of COVID-19, bringing the total cases registered in the country to 103,781, including 5,990 deaths, said the Egyptian Health Ministry.

The new cases are the lowest daily infections confirmed in Egypt since Aug. 22, when 89 cases were reported.

Monday also marks the first one-digit number of coronavirus daily fatalities in the country since May 11, when eight deaths were confirmed.

Meanwhile, 43 patients completely recovered from the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours, increasing the total recoveries to 97,398, Health Ministry spokesman Khaled Megahed said in a statement.

Total COVID-19 recoveries in Egypt are currently close to 94 percent of the total cases registered in the most populous Arab country.

Egypt announced its first confirmed COVID-19 case on Feb.

14 and the first death from the viral disease on March 8.

Around mid-June, Egypt saw a peak of COVID-19 daily infections and deaths, with a record 97 deaths on June 15 and 1,774 infections on June 19, before they started to gradually decline in the first week of July.

Amid declining COVID-19 infections and fatalities, Egypt has been easing relevant restrictions over the past three months as part of a coexistence plan to maintain anti-coronavirus precautionary measures while resuming economic activities.

Egypt and China have been cooperating closely in fighting the pandemic through exchanging medical aid and expertise.

In early February, Egypt sent a batch of medical supplies to China to help with its fight against COVID-19 and China later sent three batches of medical aid to the North African country.