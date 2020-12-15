Egypt Reports First Daily Increase of Over 500 COVID-19 Cases Since July

Authorities in Egypt have reported more than 500 COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, the first such tally since July, Khaled Mujahid, a spokesperson for the Egyptian Ministry of Health, said on Monday

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2020) Authorities in Egypt have reported more than 500 COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, the first such tally since July, Khaled Mujahid, a spokesperson for the Egyptian Ministry of Health, said on Monday.

"511 new positive coronavirus tests were recorded.

The [carriers] were detected by tracking those who had previously been in contact with infected patients. Over the past 24 hours, 23 people died from the disease," Mujahid said in a statement, received by Sputnik.

The last time the daily count of newly registered coronavirus cases exceeded 500 was on July 25, after which the indicators began to decline.

To date, Egypt has confirmed 121,575 COVID-19 cases, with a death toll of 6,920, according to the World Health Organization.