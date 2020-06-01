UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Egypt Reports Highest Daily Coronavirus Toll Since February

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Mon 01st June 2020 | 02:00 AM

Egypt Reports Highest Daily Coronavirus Toll Since February

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2020) Egypt recorded 1,536 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, its highest daily count since the North African nation saw the first infection in February, a Health Ministry spokesman said.

"There have been 1,536 new positive tests for coronavirus... In the past day, 46 people died from the disease," Khaled Mugahed said in a statement.

Infections have been on the rise in Egypt, which saw 1,000 new infections on Thursday. There are now 24,985 confirmed cases, including 959 deaths and 6,037 recoveries.

Health Minister Hala Zayed said Saturday it was too soon to tell if Egypt had passed the peak. Despite this, the Egyptian government plans to cut curfews imposed nationwide to curb the spread of the virus by an hour.

Related Topics

Egypt Died Hala February Sunday From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

ADX-listed companies gain AED3.3 bn in Sunday&#039 ..

4 minutes ago

Gross bank assets in Abu Dhabi, Dubai to AED2.897 ..

34 minutes ago

Gross bank assets in Abu Dhabi, Dubai to AED2.897 ..

34 minutes ago

25.182 mmbbl of crude imported by Japan from UAE i ..

1 hour ago

Germany reports 286 coronavirus cases

2 hours ago

UK announces 1,936 new COVID-19 cases

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.