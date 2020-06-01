Egypt Reports Highest Daily Coronavirus Toll Since February

(@FahadShabbir)

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2020) Egypt recorded 1,536 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, its highest daily count since the North African nation saw the first infection in February, a Health Ministry spokesman said.

"There have been 1,536 new positive tests for coronavirus... In the past day, 46 people died from the disease," Khaled Mugahed said in a statement.

Infections have been on the rise in Egypt, which saw 1,000 new infections on Thursday. There are now 24,985 confirmed cases, including 959 deaths and 6,037 recoveries.

Health Minister Hala Zayed said Saturday it was too soon to tell if Egypt had passed the peak. Despite this, the Egyptian government plans to cut curfews imposed nationwide to curb the spread of the virus by an hour.