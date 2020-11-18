UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Egypt Rights Group Says Another Staff Member Arrested

Umer Jamshaid 53 seconds ago Wed 18th November 2020 | 10:16 PM

Egypt rights group says another staff member arrested

Egyptian authorities on Wednesday arrested a second staff member of a leading local human rights group, the organisation said, days after its office manager was detained

Cairo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2020 ) :Egyptian authorities on Wednesday arrested a second staff member of a leading local human rights group, the organisation said, days after its office manager was detained.

"Karim Ennarah, director of criminal justice at EIPR, arrested while on vacation in Dahab, South Sinai," the Egyptian Initiative for Personal Rights said on Twitter.

"He has been escorted by National Security officers to an undisclosed location around 2 pm today," it added.

EIPR did not mention any possible accusations against Ennarah.

Security forces on Sunday arrested the organisation's office manager on charges including "joining a terror group" and "spreading false news", it said.

EIPR said Mohammed Basheer was questioned by the Supreme State Security Prosecution (SSSP) about the organisation's work and a visit earlier this month to its Cairo office "by a number of ambassadors and diplomats" to discuss human rights.

Basheer was placed in pre-trial detention for 15 days and will be questioned at a later date, EIPR said, calling for his immediate release.

Pre-trial detention can last up to two years under Egyptian law, but the period is often extended.

Amnesty International slammed Ennarah's arrest as a "chilling escalation of the Egyptian authorities' crackdown on civil society".

"These arrests, following a meeting at EIPR with Western diplomats, serve a heavy blow against the legitimate work of human rights defenders," Amnesty said on Twitter.

No comment was forthcoming from the authorities on the two arrests.

Rights groups estimate that some 60,000 detainees in Egypt are political prisoners.

These include secular activists, journalists, lawyers, academics and Islamists arrested in a sweeping crackdown on dissent under President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi.

Related Topics

Egypt Twitter Civil Society Lawyers Visit Cairo Criminals Sunday From

Recent Stories

US Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai completes substanti ..

32 minutes ago

Ex-PTV chief cameraman dies of coronavirus

43 seconds ago

Greek PM visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

47 minutes ago

Rules, regulation set by govt for combating COVID- ..

45 seconds ago

Conference on emerging trends in I&E Technologies ..

46 seconds ago

Liverpool's Salah tests positive for virus again

48 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.