Egypt, Russia Discuss Creation of Joint Crops Trading Company - Ministry

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2021) Egypt and Russia are negotiating the possibility of a joint company to trade crops and a logistics zone in which to store wheat and food oils, the Egyptian Ministry of Supply and Internal Trade said on Tuesday.

The meeting of Egyptian Supply and Internal Trade Minister Ali al-Moselhy and Russian Deputy Minister of Agriculture Sergey Levin was held in Cairo earlier in the day.

"Minister Ali al-Moselhy has discussed with Russia the opportunity to set up a joint Russia-Egypt crops trading company aiming to increase food safety and the stability of strategic goods supply for Egypt and neighboring African and Arabian countries," the ministry said on its official Facebook channel.

New storage facilities will be designed to decrease freight and supply chain costs, and to enlarge Egypt's strategic reserves of wheat.

At present, Egypt is the third largest importer of Russian crops, at 3.75 million tonnes.

In early October, the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations reported that world food prices in September rose to a ten-year record high.