Egypt, Russia May Convene Counterterrorist Consultations In May - Ambassador

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 05th May 2021 | 12:43 AM

A Russian-Egyptian task force for counterterrorism may hold a second meeting in May, Egyptian Ambassador in Moscow Ihab Nasr said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2021) A Russian-Egyptian task force for counterterrorism may hold a second meeting in May, Egyptian Ambassador in Moscow Ihab Nasr said on Tuesday.

"The group held its first meeting in Moscow in 2019, and now we are working on the second meeting. We hope that it will be held later this month," Nasr told reporters.

In April, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with Egypt's Al-Ahram newspaper that the bilateral counterterrorism group would soon meet in Cairo.

The group was established through a Russia-Egypt agreement on comprehensive partnership and strategic cooperation, signed by Russian President Vladimir Putin and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi in October 2018 in Sochi.

