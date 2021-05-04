UrduPoint.com
Egypt, Russia Moving Ahead With Flight Resumption Plans - Ambassador

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 04th May 2021 | 11:49 PM

Russia and Egypt are taking steps to restart passenger flights to Egyptian resorts of Sharm El-Sheikh and Hurghada, the Egyptian ambassador in Moscow told Sputnik on Tuesday

The Egyptian presidency said on April 23 that Moscow and Cairo had agreed to restore full air traffic from Russia to the two Red Sea destinations.

"The sides are taking necessary steps to resume flights. The required procedures are underway. We are working in this direction," Ambassador Ihab Nasr said.

Russia suspended flights to Egypt's troubled Sinai peninsula after a plane carrying Russian tourists was bombed in 2015, killing all 224 people on board. Regular flights resumed more than two years later, but charter flights to resorts remained grounded.

