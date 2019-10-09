UrduPoint.com
Egypt, Russia Sign 2 Deals On Radar Production - Arab Industrialization Organization

Wed 09th October 2019 | 10:04 PM

Egypt signed two agreements with Russian companies to produce radars that are expected to be used both at civil airports and in defense systems, Arab Organization for Industrialization (AOI) Chairman Lt. Gen. Abdul Meniem Toras told Sputnik on Wednesday

"We signed on Wednesday two cooperation agreements with Russian companies on the production of radars that will operate at the civil airports and in some defense systems," Toras said.

According to the AOI chairman, Egypt has been cooperating with Russia for a long time, particularly in the field of aircraft and engine manufacturing, and will continue to expand cooperation in other areas.

Egypt has been developing cooperation with Russia and earlier, the Soviet Union for decades. Moscow assisted Cairo in building the Aswan Dam, the biggest hydroelectric facility in the North African country.

