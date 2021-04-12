Egypt, Russia Will Soon Agree on Date of 2+2 Consultations - Egyptian Foreign Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

Egypt and Russia will soon reach an agreement on the date of the 2+2 consultations of their top diplomats and defense ministers, Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry said on Monday

"We agreed to coordinate our efforts, our meetings at the level of ministers, agencies, and, going forward, I am sure that we will be drafting more meetings and consultations in different formats such as 2+2, which brings together foreign ministers and the ministers of defense," Shoukry said at a press conference, held after talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.