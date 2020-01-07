DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2020) Riyadh and Cairo said that Ankara's decision to send troops to Libya was a violation of an international law, media reported on Monday, citing Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud and his Egyptian counterpart, Sameh Shoukry.

According to the Al-Arabiya broadcaster, the sides also voiced their support for the peaceful resolution of the conflict in Libya that would affect all sides. Shoukry and Al Saud met at the sidelines of the ministerial meeting of the Arab and African countries bordering the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden.

The Turkish parliament adopted the decision to authorize sending troops to Libya on Thursday. It followed a request by the Libyan western-based UN-backed Government of National Accord (GNA) for support against the offensive actions of the rival eastern-based Libyan National Army (LNA). GNA previously claimed that Egypt and Saudi Arabia provided military support to the LNA commander Khalifa Haftar.