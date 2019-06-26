UrduPoint.com
Egypt Says 7 Policemen Killed In Sinai Militants Attack

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 26th June 2019 | 01:56 PM

Seven police officers have been killed in a militant attack in restive North Sinai, Egypt's interior ministry said Wednesday

Cairo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 26th Jun, 2019 ) :Seven police officers have been killed in a militant attack in restive North Sinai, Egypt's interior ministry said Wednesday.

The attack near the regional capital El-Arish targeted an "assembly centre" for police, according to the ministry.

North Sinai has long been a centre of insurgents and Egyptian authoritieslast year launched an offensive against the militants.

