Egypt says 7 policemen killed in Sinai militants attack

Seven police officers have been killed in a militant attack in restive North Sinai, Egypt's interior ministry said Wednesday

Cairo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 26th Jun, 2019 ) :Seven police officers have been killed in a militant attack in restive North Sinai, Egypt's interior ministry said Wednesday.

The attack near the regional capital El-Arish targeted an "assembly centre" for police, according to the ministry.

North Sinai has long been a centre of insurgents and Egyptian authoritieslast year launched an offensive against the militants.