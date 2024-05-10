Open Menu

Egypt Says Hamas, Israel Must Show 'flexibility' To Seal Gaza Truce Deal

Umer Jamshaid Published May 10, 2024 | 11:40 AM

Egypt says Hamas, Israel must show 'flexibility' to seal Gaza truce deal

Cairo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2024) Egypt has said Hamas and Israel must show "flexibility" if they are to strike a deal for a ceasefire and hostage-prisoner exchange in the seven-month war in the Gaza Strip, according to a foreign ministry statement released Friday.

The readout of a phone call between Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said both diplomats agreed on "the importance of urging the parties to show flexibility and make all the necessary efforts to achieve a ceasefire agreement and put an end to the humanitarian tragedy in Gaza".

Hamas said early Friday that its negotiators at ceasefire talks this week in Cairo had left the city for Doha, saying Israel had "rejected the proposal submitted by the mediators and raised objections to it".

The group added it stood by the proposal, saying that "the ball is now completely in the hands of the occupation".

State-linked Egyptian outlet Al-Qahera news reported Thursday that Israeli negotiators had also left Cairo.

Friday's foreign ministry statement said the talks were in a "delicate phase", with Cairo expressing fears that a full-scale Israeli incursion into the crowded Gazan city of Rafah, which sits on Egypt's border, could threaten the "stability and security" of the region.

US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said that during the same conversation, Blinken assured Shoukry "that the United States does not support a major military operation in Rafah" and rejects "any forced displacement of Palestinians from Gaza".

Related Topics

Exchange Israel Egypt Gaza Cairo Doha Same United States Border All From Agreement

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 May 2024

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 May 2024

3 hours ago
 London, Frankfurt stocks hit record highs on rate- ..

London, Frankfurt stocks hit record highs on rate-cut hopes

12 hours ago
 May 9 culprits must be brought to logical end: Han ..

May 9 culprits must be brought to logical end: Hanif Abbasi

12 hours ago
 Sanchez escapes through dust and gravel for nervy ..

Sanchez escapes through dust and gravel for nervy Giro triumph

12 hours ago
 Balochistan Assembly passes resolution to condemn ..

Balochistan Assembly passes resolution to condemn May 9 attacks

12 hours ago
Spain govt vows to block hostile BBVA bid for riva ..

Spain govt vows to block hostile BBVA bid for rival bank

12 hours ago
 NADRA holds open court to resolve public issues in ..

NADRA holds open court to resolve public issues in Quetta

12 hours ago
 In south Brazil, race on to deliver aid ahead of n ..

In south Brazil, race on to deliver aid ahead of new storms

12 hours ago
 Appeals against cipher case verdict adjourned till ..

Appeals against cipher case verdict adjourned till May 15

12 hours ago
 PIPS collaborates with CfP to enhance technologica ..

PIPS collaborates with CfP to enhance technological, educational infrastructure

12 hours ago
 China launches new satellite

China launches new satellite

12 hours ago

More Stories From World