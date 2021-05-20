The Egyptian government said on Wednesday that it had reached a deal on the supply of the Russian COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V to the country

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2021) The Egyptian government said on Wednesday that it had reached a deal on the supply of the Russian COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V to the country.

"An agreement was reached with the supplier company for doses of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine.

Deliveries will be carried out sequentially until the end of the year. Also, a vaccine supply agreement was reached with Johnson & Johnson," the government said in a statement.

In late April, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and Egypt's drugmaker Minapharm agreed to produce over 40 million doses of Sputnik V per year, with production set to start in the third quarter of 2021.