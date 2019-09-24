UrduPoint.com
Egypt Says Six Muslim Brotherhood Members Killed In Shootout

Faizan Hashmi 8 hours ago Tue 24th September 2019 | 06:45 PM

Egypt says six Muslim Brotherhood members killed in shootout

Six Muslim Brotherhood members have been killed in a shootout with Egyptian police on the outskirts of Cairo, the interior ministry said Tuesday

Cairo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2019 ) :Six Muslim Brotherhood members have been killed in a shootout with Egyptian police on the outskirts of Cairo, the interior ministry said Tuesday.

In a brief statement, the ministry said police exchanged fire with the "terrorist" group in 6 October City, on the southwestern edge of the capital, accusing it of "planning a series of terror operations".

The announcement comes after rare protests against Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi broke out in several Egyptian cities on Friday and Saturday, with state media accusing the Muslim Brotherhood of influencing the protesters.

After the 2013 military overthrow of elected Brotherhood president Mohamed Morsi, the Islamist group was banned and deemed a terror group.

An ongoing wide-scale crackdown has jailed thousands of Islamists and the authorities regularly raid and kill armed affiliates of the banned group.

Last month, Egyptian security forces killed 17 suspected militants over a deadly Cairo car blast that claimed some 20 lives.

