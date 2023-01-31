Egypt Seeking to Increase Grain Supplies From Russia - Foreign Ministry

UrduPoint.com

Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry said on Tuesday that Egypt counted on increasing grain supplies from Russia, considering it one of the priorities of the bilateral relationship

"Grain supplies are one of the key moments of our relations. Russia is one of the key suppliers of grain to the world market. It (grain) is one of the key strategic products for us, and of course, for the Egyptian people," Shoukry said at a joint press conference with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

Shoukry said the Egyptian government's goal was to continue the work with its partners on grain.

"Our goal is not only to maintain current pace and volume of supplies but also further increase them, as well as expand the range of trade in other directions," the minister said.

Russia is the main supplier of wheat to Egypt. Before the start of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine in February, Cairo also imported a significant amount of grain from Ukraine.

