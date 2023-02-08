Egypt Sends 5 Planes With Emergency Medical Aid to Turkey, Syria - Reports

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2023) Egypt sent five military transport planes with emergency medical aid to earthquake victims in Syria and Turkey, media reported Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi issued the directives to send five military aircraft carrying emergency medical aid to Turkey and Syria to contribute to the relief efforts after devastating earthquakes, the state-owned middle East news Agency (MENA) reported.

Sisi also held two separate phone calls with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Syrian President Bashar Assad, expressing his condolences over the victims of the earthquakes.

The phone conversation between the Egyptian and Syrian presidents was the first between the two leaders since Sisi took office in 2014.

The Egyptian Foreign Ministry announced Monday that Cairo would send urgent humanitarian aid to Turkey and Syria to help deal with the consequences of devastating earthquakes.

On Monday, a massive 7.8 magnitude earthquake with several powerful aftershocks, followed by another earthquake, rattled parts of Turkey and Syria, toppling thousands of homes and killing over 6,000 in both countries.