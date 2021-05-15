Egypt Sends Ambulance Vehicles to Gaza Border - Embassy

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2021) Egypt sent ten ambulance vehicles to the Rafah border crossing with the Gaza Strip in order to transport injured Palestinians to Egyptian hospitals amid the ongoing escalation of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, the Palestinian embassy in Cairo said on Saturday.

"The Palestinian Embassy in Egypt informs about the arrival of 10 Egyptian ambulances to transport the injured ... and treat them in Egyptian hospitals," the embassy said in a statement posted on Facebook.

The diplomatic mission also noted that Egypt has allocated three hospitals in the cities of Ismailia, Arish and Bir al-Abd to provide medical care to Palestinians.

According to the statement, Palestinian Ambassador to Egypt Diab Allouh thanked Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi and the country's health ministry for "opening the doors of Egyptian hospitals" for Palestinians.

The authorities of Egypt's North Sinai governorate denied reports circulated earlier by local media that provincial hospitals were ready to accept injured residents of the Gaza Strip. In addition, the border authorities said that the only checkpoint connecting Egypt and Gaza, Rafah, was completely closed from May 12 to May 16.