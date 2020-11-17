Egypt Sends Frigate, Corvette, Missile Boat to Naval Drills With Russia - Black Sea Fleet

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2020) The Egyptian Naval Forces will be represented at the joint Russian-Egyptian maritime exercises "Bridge of Friendship 2020" by a frigate, a corvette and a missile boat, an information department of the Black Sea Fleet said on Tuesday.

Bridge of Friendship 2020 will be held in the southern Russian city of Novorossiysk and at the Black Sea Fleet naval training grounds. The drills are held regularly since 2015.

"The detachment of the Egyptian Navy's ships includes the frigate Alexandria, the corvette El-Fateh and the missile boat M. Fahmy. The head of the Egyptian Navy's operations department, Rear Admiral Mahmoud Adel Mahmoud Faizi, was appointed as the head of the delegation and the head of the drills from the Egyptian side," the department said.

According to the department, the Egyptian forces entered� Novorossiysk's port for the first time on Tuesday.

The onshore and offshore phases of the drills will take place from November 17-24. During the maneuvers, Russian and Egyptian naval officers will conduct firing at surface and air targets in the Black Sea.

The two countries will also hold drills to resupply at sea, inspect suspicious ships and to provide assistance to a ship in distress, including the search and rescue of a drowning man.

It was earlier reported that Russia would be represented by the frigate Admiral Makarov, the small missile ship Orekhovo-Zuevo, the patrol ship Dmitry Rogachev and the rescue tug Professor Nikolay Muru.