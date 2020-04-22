UrduPoint.com
Egypt Sends Medical Aid To USA In Light Of Coronavirus Epidemic - Authorities

Egypt Sends Medical Aid to USA in Light of Coronavirus Epidemic - Authorities

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2020) Egypt has sent medical aid to help the United States tackle the coronavirus epidemic, the press office of Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi said in a statement on Tuesday.

"President Abdel Fattah Sisi ordered to send medical aid to the US to fight the new coronavirus ...

The command of the country's armed forces has allocated a military aircraft, which will deliver a large amount of medical aid, including protective medical suits, to the US," the office said on the official Facebook page.

The office added that the aid was sent as a sign of support and solidarity between the two countries.

The US is the current epicenter of the global pandemic ” the country has the biggest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases and coronavirus-related fatalities.

