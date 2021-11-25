UrduPoint.com

Egypt Sentences 22 Militants To Death: Judicial Source

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 25th November 2021 | 04:25 PM

An Egyptian court on Thursday sentenced to death 22 Islamist militants including a former police officer, a judicial source said

Cairo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2021 ) :An Egyptian court on Thursday sentenced to death 22 Islamist militants including a former police officer, a judicial source said.

The men were found guilty of committing 54 "terrorist operations" across Egypt, including the killing of a senior police officer as well as trying to assassinate former interior minister Mohamed Ibrahim.

More Stories From World

