Egypt sentences 22 militants to death: judicial source

Cairo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2021 ) :An Egyptian court on Thursday sentenced to death 22 Islamist militants including a former police officer, a judicial source said.

The men were found guilty of committing 54 "terrorist operations" across Egypt, including the killing of a senior police officer as well as trying to assassinate former interior minister Mohamed Ibrahim.