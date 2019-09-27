Egypt should 'radically change' approach to protests: UN

The UN called Friday on Egyptian authorities to "radically change their approach" to any future protests, after more than 2,000 people were reportedly arrested following demonstrations last weekend against President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2019 ) :The UN called Friday on Egyptian authorities to "radically change their approach" to any future protests, after more than 2,000 people were reportedly arrested following demonstrations last weekend against President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi.

"I urge the authorities to radically change their approach to any future protests, including those that may take place today," UN rights chief Michelle Bachelet said in a statement, insisting that "all those arrested and detained solely for exercising their rights should be released immediately."