UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Egypt Should 'radically Change' Approach To Protests: UN

Faizan Hashmi 50 seconds ago Fri 27th September 2019 | 08:32 PM

Egypt should 'radically change' approach to protests: UN

The UN called Friday on Egyptian authorities to "radically change their approach" to any future protests, after more than 2,000 people were reportedly arrested following demonstrations last weekend against President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2019 ) :The UN called Friday on Egyptian authorities to "radically change their approach" to any future protests, after more than 2,000 people were reportedly arrested following demonstrations last weekend against President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi.

"I urge the authorities to radically change their approach to any future protests, including those that may take place today," UN rights chief Michelle Bachelet said in a statement, insisting that "all those arrested and detained solely for exercising their rights should be released immediately."

Related Topics

United Nations May All

Recent Stories

Verstappen outpaces Leclerc in Russian Grand Prix ..

44 seconds ago

Lebanon declares day of mourning for 'friend' Chir ..

46 seconds ago

Sabalenka through to Wuhan finals after downing Ba ..

49 seconds ago

Ch Sarwar takes notice of student groups clash

57 seconds ago

Private schools fee: Lahore High Court asks secret ..

4 minutes ago

Hamna leads FEGA Ladies golf championship

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.