Egypt harshly criticizes the decision of the Turkish parliament to approve the deployment of the Armed Forces to Libya upon the request of the Libyan Government of National Accord (GNA), the Egyptian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd January, 2020) Egypt harshly criticizes the decision of the Turkish parliament to approve the deployment of the Armed Forces to Libya upon the request of the Libyan Government of National Accord (GNA), the Egyptian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, the Turkish Parliament passed a bill on sending the country's military to Libya.

"The moves of the Turkish parliament are a violation of international decisions and the UN Security Council Resolution on Libya 1970 of 2011, that established the Libya Sanctions Committee, an arms embargo and a ban on military cooperation," the ministry said in a statement.

The bill on military support to Libya, introduced in the Turkish parliament by the government earlier this week, was passed in the 325-184 vote.

In late December, the western-based GNA requested military assistance from Turkey in the wake of renewed efforts of the rival Libyan National Army (LNA), led by Khalifa Haftar, to capture the capital of Tripoli.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that the support will be sent as soon as in January.

The developments followed the conclusion of a maritime border deal and a military support pact between Erdogan's government and the GNA, which was condemned by Libyan eastern-based authorities, supported by the LNA.

Aref Ali Nayed, an envoy for the eastern-based government, told Sputnik in an interview on December 25, that the Libyan parliament should review the agreements between Turkey and the GNA.