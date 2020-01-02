UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Egypt Slams Turkish Parliament's Approval Of Troops Deployment To Libya

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 02nd January 2020 | 09:22 PM

Egypt Slams Turkish Parliament's Approval of Troops Deployment to Libya

Egypt harshly criticizes the decision of the Turkish parliament to approve the deployment of the Armed Forces to Libya upon the request of the Libyan Government of National Accord (GNA), the Egyptian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd January, 2020) Egypt harshly criticizes the decision of the Turkish parliament to approve the deployment of the Armed Forces to Libya upon the request of the Libyan Government of National Accord (GNA), the Egyptian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, the Turkish Parliament passed a bill on sending the country's military to Libya.

"The moves of the Turkish parliament are a violation of international decisions and the UN Security Council Resolution on Libya 1970 of 2011, that established the Libya Sanctions Committee, an arms embargo and a ban on military cooperation," the ministry said in a statement.

The bill on military support to Libya, introduced in the Turkish parliament by the government earlier this week, was passed in the 325-184 vote.

In late December, the western-based GNA requested military assistance from Turkey in the wake of renewed efforts of the rival Libyan National Army (LNA), led by Khalifa Haftar, to capture the capital of Tripoli.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that the support will be sent as soon as in January.

The developments followed the conclusion of a maritime border deal and a military support pact between Erdogan's government and the GNA, which was condemned by Libyan eastern-based authorities, supported by the LNA.

Aref Ali Nayed, an envoy for the eastern-based government, told Sputnik in an interview on December 25, that the Libyan parliament should review the agreements between Turkey and the GNA.

Related Topics

Resolution Army United Nations Turkey Parliament Egypt Vote Tripoli Libya Tayyip Erdogan January December Border From Government

Recent Stories

HR&MA minister chairs departmental meeting

4 minutes ago

Mother and daughters investigated over German zoo ..

4 minutes ago

Anti-Terrorism Court grants interim bail to Hassaa ..

4 minutes ago

Austrian President to Discuss Future Work With Rec ..

8 minutes ago

Prime Minister seeks civil servants' support in re ..

8 minutes ago

PTI rectifying mistakes of previous governments: C ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.