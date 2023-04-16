UrduPoint.com

Egypt, South Sudan Ready To Mediate Between Parties To Conflict In Sudan - Presidency

Sumaira FH Published April 16, 2023 | 06:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2023) Egypt and South Sudan are ready to mediate between the parties to the conflict in Sudan, the Egyptian Presidency said following a phone call between Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi and President of South Sudan Salva Kiir on Sunday.

"They (the two presidents) expressed Egypt and South Sudan's readiness to mediate between the Sudanese parties, as the escalation of violence will only lead to more deterioration of the situation, which could spiral out of control," the statement read.

The presidents of Egypt and South Sudan also called for an immediate armistice in Sudan, "urging all parties to calm down, let the voice of wisdom and peaceful dialogue prevail, and uphold the supreme interest of the Sudanese people.

"

Clashes between the Sudanese regular army and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) broke out on Saturday, with the epicenter in Sudan's capital of Khartoum. Government forces accused the RSF of mutiny and launched airstrikes against their bases. The RSF claimed control of the presidential palace in Khartoum and the airports in Khartoum and Merowe. The national army denied the presidential palace's takeover. Late on Saturday, Sudanese Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief Abdel Fattah Al Burhan issued a decree to dissolve the RSF.

Armed clashes continued into Sunday. The United Nation's World food Programme (WFP) has announced temporarily suspending operations in Sudan after the death of three of its employees in violence and critical damage inflicted on one of its planes.

