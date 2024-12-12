Egypt Sports Minister congratulates Saudi Counterpart on hosting 2034 World Cup

Cairo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2024) Egyptian Minister of Youth and Sports Dr. Ashraf Sobhy, who is also the chairman of the executive office of the Arab Youth and Sports Ministers Council, congratulated Saudi Minister of Sport Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki bin Faisal on Saudi Arabia's winning its bid to host the 2034 World Cup.

In a statement issued on Thursday, Dr. Sobhy expressed pride in this achievement, emphasizing that it strengthens the Arab world's presence on the international sports map.