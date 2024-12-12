Egypt Sports Minister Congratulates Saudi Counterpart On Hosting 2034 World Cup
Faizan Hashmi Published December 12, 2024 | 10:50 AM
Cairo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2024) Egyptian Minister of Youth and Sports Dr. Ashraf Sobhy, who is also the chairman of the executive office of the Arab Youth and Sports Ministers Council, congratulated Saudi Minister of Sport Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki bin Faisal on Saudi Arabia's winning its bid to host the 2034 World Cup.
In a statement issued on Thursday, Dr. Sobhy expressed pride in this achievement, emphasizing that it strengthens the Arab world's presence on the international sports map.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 December 2024
UN appeals for $4 bn in Gaza, West Bank aid in 2025
Fee submission deadline December 16 for undergraduate candidates
Google unveils latest AI model, Gemini 2.0
Malaysian delegation, Azam Tarar discuss repatriation of Pakistani prisoners
Sindh govt to upgrade emergency wards in major hospitals to meet growing demand
COPAIR hosts Advancing Gender Equality and Women Empowerment
'Once-in-a-lifetime': fans revel in Singapore chess showdown
EU agrees tougher sanctions on Russia's 'shadow' oil fleet
IoU highlights empowering local communities, youth to turn waste into resource
Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori pays tribute to security forces for killing 7 ..
More Stories From World
-
Wolfsburg earn key win over Roma in Women's Champions League, Lyon net six41 minutes ago
-
Copenhagen takes on its biggest climate threat -- water1 hour ago
-
Man City crisis deepens with Champions League defeat at Juventus2 hours ago
-
Google unveils latest AI model, Gemini 2.09 hours ago
-
FBI chief Christopher Wray to resign before Trump takes office9 hours ago
-
Football: UEFA Europa League results9 hours ago
-
Djibouti's AU candidate says 'problem of governance' in Africa9 hours ago
-
2034 World Cup in Saudi Arabia puts lives at risk: rights groups9 hours ago
-
Pachuca down Botafogo in Intercontinental Cup9 hours ago
-
Google unveils latest AI model, Gemini 2.010 hours ago
-
Who could be France's new prime minister?10 hours ago
-
2034 World Cup in Saudi Arabia puts lives at risk: rights groups10 hours ago