Egypt Strikes Gold In Eastern Desert

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 13 seconds ago Tue 30th June 2020 | 08:21 PM

Egypt strikes gold in Eastern Desert

Egypt has discovered a gold deposit estimated at more than one million ounces in the country's southeast, the petroleum ministry said Tuesday

Cairo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2020 ) :Egypt has discovered a gold deposit estimated at more than one million ounces in the country's southeast, the petroleum ministry said Tuesday.

"The discovery .... is worth over $1 billion in investments over the next 10 years," the ministry said in a statement.

The deposit was found in the mineral-rich Eastern Desert on a mining concession run by the state-owned Shalateen Mining Company.

Cairo issued new mining regulations at the start of the year in a move that aims to attract foreign companies.

Canadian firm Aton Resources secured an Egyptian mining licence in February -- the first issued in a decade.

