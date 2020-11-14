UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Egypt, Sudan Begin First Joint Military Drills - Spokesman

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sat 14th November 2020 | 10:48 PM

Egypt, Sudan Begin First Joint Military Drills - Spokesman

Egypt and Sudan on Saturday kicked off their first joint military drills which are set to last till late November, Egyptian Military Spokesman Tamer al-Rifai said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2020) Egypt and Sudan on Saturday kicked off their first joint military drills which are set to last till late November, Egyptian Military Spokesman Tamer al-Rifai said.

"Units of the Air Force and members of the Egyptian Sa'ka Forces [commando] arrived at the Marwa air base in the fraternal Republic of Sudan to participate in the implementation of the joint Egyptian-Sudanese air training Nile Eagles-1, a first for the two brotherly countries," al-Rifai said in a post on Facebook.

The drills, which will conclude on November 26, will include fighter jets working out maneuvers and train on targeted strikes in tandem.

Commando squads will practice search and rescue operations in combat conditions.

The two African Arab giants were brought closer in their dispute with Ethiopia over the latter's Grand Renaissance Dam project, which threatens to put a stranglehold on Nile water upstream and pose an existential risk to the two countries. Negotiations between the two sides are ongoing under the auspices of the African Union.

Related Topics

Water Egypt Facebook Dam Ethiopia Sudan November Post Arab

Recent Stories

Sharjah Translation Grant receives 1,014 applicati ..

5 minutes ago

SEDD completes more over 214,000 digital transacti ..

5 minutes ago

Saif bin Zayed, Mansour bin Zayed offer condolence ..

20 minutes ago

India Pledges to Help Make COVID-19 Vaccine Access ..

1 minute ago

Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority to launch educ ..

35 minutes ago

UAE Pioneers Award to honour frontline heroes: Moh ..

35 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.