Egypt, Sudan Resume Talks With Ethiopia Over Disputed Nile Dam

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 17th August 2020 | 12:20 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2020) Egypt and Sudan resumed negotiations with Ethiopia on Sunday over its massive hydroelectric dam that the two Nile countries fear will disrupt their water supply.

Sudanese Water Minister Seleshi Bekele said foreign and water affairs chiefs from the three countries were to meet in Addis Ababa at 4 p.m. local time (13:00 GMT).

The meeting was attended by the commissioner of the African Union and the foreign minister of South Africa, which is holding the organization's rotating chairmanship.

The three Nile basin countries have been deadlocked for years over how the $4 billion Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam should be filled and when.

The dam is the largest of its kind in Africa and is expected to generate 6,000 megawatts, but Sudan and Egypt, which lie downstream from Ethiopia, fear that it would worsen their fresh water shortages.

