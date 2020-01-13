UrduPoint.com
Egypt Supports Libyan Ceasefire, Calls For Limiting Foreign Interference - Statement

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 13th January 2020 | 12:44 PM

Egypt Supports Libyan Ceasefire, Calls for Limiting Foreign Interference - Statement

Egypt's Foreign Ministry has expressed support for the ceasefire between warring sides in Libya but called for continued opposition to extremist elements present in the country

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2020) Egypt's Foreign Ministry has expressed support for the ceasefire between warring sides in Libya but called for continued opposition to extremist elements present in the country.

"The Arab Republic of Egypt welcomes the unconditional ceasefire in Libya announced last night and expresses its support for all that prevents the spilling of blood of the fraternal Libyan people," the statement posted on Facebook late on Sunday read.

The ministry went on to underline the necessity of continuing the fight against extremist groups taking part in Libya's war and limiting support they receive from foreign powers.

"Egypt underscores the importance of continuing the fight against extremist movements in Libya and the importance of limiting the foreign interference which provides support for these movements," the ministry stated, adding that the success of any political settlement depended on the ability to dismantle the extremist groups in question.

A day prior, the Libyan National Army (LNA) and the Government of National Accord (LNA) announced a ceasefire in the country, effectively halting the months-long LNA offensive to take the LNA-held capital of Tripoli. The ceasefire appears fragile as the sides have accused each other of violating the truce.

Russian diplomat Lev Dengov has told Sputnik that LNA commander Khalifa Haftar and GNA Prime Minister Fayez al-Sarraj are headed for Moscow to hold negotiations under the auspices of Russian and Turkish authorities. Dengov also said that the two leaders might sign an official ceasefire agreement.

Libya's continuous instability began in 2011 when a popular uprising inspired by the Arab Spring spurred NATO forces to aid rebels in the assassination of longtime strongman Muammar Gaddafi, who had until then ruled the country for 42 years.

