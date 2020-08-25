Egypt Suspends Licensing for Construction of Dabaa NPP Until 2021 - Rosatom

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2020) Egypt has postponed for a year the issuance of a license for the construction of the first unit of the Dabaa nuclear power plant (NPP) with Russian participation, which was initially set to be issued in the middle of this year, Russia's state nuclear agency Rosatom said in its corporate newspaper.

"The head of the Egyptian Nuclear Power Plants Authority Amged El-Wakeel confirmed that the issuance of the license for the construction of the first power unit of the Dabaa NPP by the nuclear and radiation control authority (ENRRA) is expected in the second half of 2021. The license will allow to start preparing for concreting the substructure of the facilities," Rosatom said.

Russia and Egypt signed an intergovernmental agreement to build the Dabaa NPP in November 2015 with Russia providing a $25 billion loan to Egypt to cover the cost.

In December 2017, Russia and Egypt signed regulations to bring into force the commercial contract for the Dabaa NPP construction. The total contract value amounted to about $60 billion, an all-time record for the global nuclear industry. The NPP will have four Russian-developed VVER-1200 nuclear reactors, each having a capacity of 1,200 megawatts. The first power unit of the NPP is expected to be put into operation in 2026.