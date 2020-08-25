UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Egypt Suspends Licensing For Construction Of Dabaa NPP Until 2021 - Rosatom

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 25th August 2020 | 05:30 PM

Egypt Suspends Licensing for Construction of Dabaa NPP Until 2021 - Rosatom

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2020) Egypt has postponed for a year the issuance of a license for the construction of the first unit of the Dabaa nuclear power plant (NPP) with Russian participation, which was initially set to be issued in the middle of this year, Russia's state nuclear agency Rosatom said in its corporate newspaper.

"The head of the Egyptian Nuclear Power Plants Authority Amged El-Wakeel confirmed that the issuance of the license for the construction of the first power unit of the Dabaa NPP by the nuclear and radiation control authority (ENRRA) is expected in the second half of 2021. The license will allow to start preparing for concreting the substructure of the facilities," Rosatom said.

Russia and Egypt signed an intergovernmental agreement to build the Dabaa NPP in November 2015 with Russia providing a $25 billion loan to Egypt to cover the cost.

In December 2017, Russia and Egypt signed regulations to bring into force the commercial contract for the Dabaa NPP construction. The total contract value amounted to about $60 billion, an all-time record for the global nuclear industry. The NPP will have four Russian-developed VVER-1200 nuclear reactors, each having a capacity of 1,200 megawatts. The first power unit of the NPP is expected to be put into operation in 2026.

Related Topics

Loan Russia Egypt Nuclear November December 2017 2015 Agreement Industry (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Preoccupied drivers a danger to roads users: ADP

16 minutes ago

DHA completes first phase of expansion of Dubai Ho ..

16 minutes ago

Saba Qamar, Bilal Saeed granted exemption from app ..

30 minutes ago

Zayed University switches to hybrid model of teach ..

46 minutes ago

Tea imports increase 10.7 percent in July

3 minutes ago

Spain to Purchase Oxford-AstraZeneca Coronavirus V ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.