Egypt Tightens Coronavirus Restrictions Ahead of Eid Holiday

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2020) Egypt will close many public spaces and extend the curfew starting May 24 to limit the spread of the new coronavirus during the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr, the prime minister said Sunday.

"During the holiday week from May 24-29 all shopping malls, restaurants, entertainment facilities, beaches and park will be closed," Mostafa Madbouly said during a press conference.

The measures are aimed at preventing large groups from gathering to celebrate the festival of fast-breaking, which marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan. Egypt has recorded 11,719 confirmed coronavirus cases, including 612 deaths.

The curfew will begin at 5 p.m. local time (15:00 GMT) and last until the next morning.

After the end of Eid, it will begin at 8 p.m. for at least two more weeks.

All public transport will be stopped for the holiday period. The Eid prayer will be broadcast from a mosque as places of worship remain closed. The government will consider reopening them next month.

Shopping malls and service providers will be allowed to welcome clients back on May 30, while sports and other facilities may start gradually reopening from mid-June. The opening of cafes and restaurants will also be considered.

Mask wearing will become mandatory on public transport and other public places, such as banks, starting May 30. The authorities will announce the punishment for breaking this rule at a later date.