Egypt to Allow Foreigners to Own Unlimited Number of Properties - Prime Minister

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2023) Foreigners will be able to acquire an unlimited number of properties in Egypt, Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly said Wednesday.

"We open the opportunity for foreigners to own an unlimited number of properties in Egypt," Madbouly told a press conference broadcast by Extra news.

Foreign nationals earlier could own only two properties in the country.