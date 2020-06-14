Egypt to Gradually Resume Air Traffic With Other Countries Starting July 1 - Minister

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2020) Egypt will gradually resume air traffic with other countries, which was suspended over the spread of the coronavirus, starting July 1, Civil Aviation Minister Mohamed Manar Anba said on Sunday.

"Staring July 1, all airports in the country will resume operations. Air traffic with a number of countries will be gradually restored," the minister said at a press conference.

Meanwhile, Minister of Tourism and Antiquities Khaled al-Anani said that Egypt would cancel visas for tourists arriving at local resorts until October 31. The minister added that only three resort provinces would be open to foreign tourists ” the Red Sea, where the famous resort town of Hurghada is located; South Sinai with Sharm el-Sheikh resort town and Dahab, as well as the province of Matruh located on the Mediterranean Sea.

The Egyptian authorities extended coronavirus-related restrictions, including the closure of beaches and parks, until the end of June, while the curfew was cut by an hour starting Sunday ” it will now last from 20:00 p.m. (18:00 GMT) to 04:00 a.m. The work of shopping centers will also be extended by an hour ” until 18:00. At the same time, a limited number of employees continue to work in state institutions.

On Sunday, Egypt registered a record 1,677 new cases of the coronavirus infection over the past 24 hours, which brings the country's tally to over 42,000.