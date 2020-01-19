Egypt to Hold Parliamentary Elections in November 2020 - Senior Lawmaker

(@FahadShabbir)

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2020) Egypt will hold parliamentary elections in November 2020, Bahaa Abu Shoka, the head of the parliament's constitutional and legislative affairs committee, said on Sunday.

"The date for the parliamentary elections is November 2020," Abu Shoka said as quoted by Egyptian Youm7 news portal.

According to the lawmaker, the presidential election in Egypt will be held in March 2024. In accordance with the constitution, the work of the parliament in its current convocation will expire on January 9, 2021.