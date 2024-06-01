Open Menu

Egypt To Host Talks With Israel, US Over Rafah Crossing: Media

Faizan Hashmi Published June 01, 2024 | 06:10 PM

Egypt to host talks with Israel, US over Rafah crossing: media

Cairo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2024) Egypt will host Israeli and US officials on Sunday to discuss the reopening of the Rafah crossing, a vital conduit for aid into the besieged Gaza Strip, Egyptian state-linked media said.

Al-Qahera news, which has links to Egyptian intelligence, quoted on Saturday an unidentified senior official as saying Cairo was demanding "a total Israeli withdrawal" from the terminal on Gaza's southern border with Egypt.

"An Egyptian-American-Israeli meeting is scheduled for tomorrow (Sunday) in Cairo to discuss the reopening of the Rafah crossing", the official said.

The crossing has been closed since Israeli forces seized its Palestinian side in early May, reducing aid flows into the war-torn territory to a trickle.

Since then, Egypt and Israel have blamed each other for the blocking of aid deliveries through Rafah. The Egyptian authorities have refused to coordinate with the Israelis, preferring to work with international or Palestinian bodies.

After talks with US President Joe Biden last month, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi agreed to temporarily divert UN aid to the Kerem Shalom crossing, near Rafah but on Gaza's border with Israel.

Biden on Friday revealed a multi-phase plan for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip proposed by Israel, saying it was "time for this war to end".

The official quoted by Al-Qahera said that Egypt was undertaking "intensive efforts" to "resume negotiations" for a truce "in light of the recent American proposition".

Related Topics

United Nations Israel Egypt Gaza Cairo May Border Sunday Media From

Recent Stories

Mahira Khan unveils her unfulfilled dreams

Mahira Khan unveils her unfulfilled dreams

34 minutes ago
 NEPRA approves power tariff increase of Rs3.76 per ..

NEPRA approves power tariff increase of Rs3.76 per unit

57 minutes ago
 vivo Y100: Color-Changing Design and 80W FlashChar ..

Vivo Y100: Color-Changing Design and 80W FlashCharge Now Available in 128GB ROM ..

1 hour ago
 Punjab Governor invites Saudi investors to invest ..

Punjab Governor invites Saudi investors to invest in Pakistan

3 hours ago
 Islamabad police successfully locate missing wife ..

Islamabad police successfully locate missing wife of Vietnamese ambassador

3 hours ago
 Miss Pakistan holds inaugural crowning ceremony in ..

Miss Pakistan holds inaugural crowning ceremony in Lahore

4 hours ago
Pakistan to welcome UK’s support to tackle cyber ..

Pakistan to welcome UK’s support to tackle cybercrimes’ challenge: Mohsin Na ..

5 hours ago
 Day-long seminar by SIFC’s GPI to be held in Raw ..

Day-long seminar by SIFC’s GPI to be held in Rawalpindi on Tuesday

7 hours ago
 Heatwave kills 33 people in India

Heatwave kills 33 people in India

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 June 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 June 2024

9 hours ago
 FBR exceeds revenue target, collects Rs.760 billio ..

FBR exceeds revenue target, collects Rs.760 billion in May

18 hours ago

More Stories From World