UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Egypt To Meet Four European Countries On Libya Crisis

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 06th January 2020 | 04:01 PM

Egypt to meet four European countries on Libya crisis

Egypt announced Monday that it will hold a meeting with four European Mediterranean countries about developments in neighbouring Libya after Turkey began deploying troops in the war-torn North African nation

Cairo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2020 ):Egypt announced Monday that it will hold a meeting with four European Mediterranean countries about developments in neighbouring Libya after Turkey began deploying troops in the war-torn North African nation.

The talks, to be held in Cairo on Wednesday, will bring together foreign ministers from France, Italy, Greece and Cyprus, Egypt's foreign ministry said.

The ministers will tackle the "rapid developments" in Libya and "ways to push efforts to reach a comprehensive settlement" between rival administrations there, a statement said.

Libya has seen an escalation of the turmoil that has gripped the oil-rich country since a NATO-backed uprising that toppled and killed dictator Moamer Kadhafi in 2011.

Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and Russia back strongman general Khalifa Haftar, who launched an offensive in April to capture Tripoli from the UN-recognised Government of National Accord (GNA).

On Sunday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced that soldiers had begun deploying to Libya to shore up the GNA following its request for military support.

Cairo considers a military intervention in Libya a "matter of Egyptian national security" and has vowed to quash efforts seeking "to control" over its neighbour.

It has also slammed maritime and military deals signed between Ankara and Tripoli in November as "illegitimate".

Relations between Egypt and Turkey have been strained since general-turned-president Abdel Fattah al-Sisi led the 2013 military overthrow of Islamist president Mohamed Morsi, whom Ankara supported.

Related Topics

Russia Turkey Egypt France Cairo Tripoli Ankara Italy Cyprus Libya United Arab Emirates Greece Tayyip Erdogan April November Sunday Dictator From Government

Recent Stories

NA Standing Committee on Defence deliberates on th ..

2 minutes ago

RAK Ruler receives Rwandan ambassador

4 minutes ago

Education Growth Summit to take place in Sharjah o ..

5 minutes ago

Results on day four of the inaugural ATP Cup team ..

7 minutes ago

Rain to benefit wheat in Faisalabad

7 minutes ago

People demand provision gas supply

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.