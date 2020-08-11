Egypt to Open Sea, Air Corridors to Deliver Aid to Lebanon Following Beirut Port Blast

Egypt intends to open air and maritime corridors to facilitate aid deliveries to Lebanon following the devastating explosion in the port of Beirut, Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry said on Tuesday

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th August, 2020) Egypt intends to open air and maritime corridors to facilitate aid deliveries to Lebanon following the devastating explosion in the port of Beirut, Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry said on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, Shoukry arrived in Beirut to assess the damage caused to the Lebanese capital city by the explosion and hold meetings with senior Lebanese officials.

"We believe that it is necessary to increase efforts in all areas during this period. We will provide an air bridge for humanitarian aid and a sea bridge for materials to rebuild what has been destroyed," the foreign minister said at a joint press conference with Lebanese President Michel Aoun, as broadcast live by Al Arabiya channel.

A powerful explosion ripped through the Lebanese capital last Tuesday, leveling the port and killing about 200 people. According to the authorities, the blast was caused by 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate, confiscated by the customs services in 2014 and improperly stored since then.