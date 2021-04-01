UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Egypt To Parade 22 Royal Mummies Through Cairo In Ceremonial Motorcade

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 01st April 2021 | 09:52 PM

Egypt to Parade 22 Royal Mummies Through Cairo in Ceremonial Motorcade

Egypt will soon witness a grand procession of 22 royal mummies as they are moved through Cairo's streets from the Museum of Egyptian Antiquities to their permanent residence in the National Museum of Egyptian Civilization (NMEC) in Fustat located in Old Cairo, the city's historic part

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2021) Egypt will soon witness a grand procession of 22 royal mummies as they are moved through Cairo's streets from the Museum of Egyptian Antiquities to their permanent residence in the National Museum of Egyptian Civilization (NMEC) in Fustat located in Old Cairo, the city's historic part.

According to the NMEC, 22 royal mummies and 17 royal coffins dating back to approximately from 1580 until 1077 BC will be driven to the museum in an especially outfitted motorcade along the Nile. A total of 18 mummies are ancient Egyptian kings, and four of them are queens, the museum said on its official website.

The so-called golden parade will take place this Saturday in preparation for the opening of the museum's three halls that include the central exhibition hall and the mummies' hall, according to the website.

Among those royal figures of the past are King Ramses II, King Seqenenre Tao, King Thutmose III, King Seti I, Queen Hatshepsut, Queen Meritamen and Queen Ahmose Nefertari.

Egypt has been seeking to revive its essential tourism sector with a targeted campaign aimed at creating buzz. Over previous months, antiquities authorities have announced a sequence of major archaeological finds at the sprawling necropolis of Saccara and staged subsequent press tours.

Related Topics

Egypt Cairo Tours Gold From

Recent Stories

US Renews Travel Advisory on Ivory Coast Due to Hi ..

4 minutes ago

Past ice melts may have caused seas to rise 10 tim ..

4 minutes ago

Municipal Corporation committed to provide basic f ..

4 minutes ago

US Sends New Osprey Tiltrotor Detachment for Afric ..

19 minutes ago

ETEA tests for recruitments of police officials, t ..

19 minutes ago

Timely watering of sunflower crop vital to get goo ..

19 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.