Egypt to Parade 22 Royal Mummies Through Cairo in Ceremonial Motorcade

Egypt will soon witness a grand procession of 22 royal mummies as they are moved through Cairo's streets from the Museum of Egyptian Antiquities to their permanent residence in the National Museum of Egyptian Civilization (NMEC) in Fustat located in Old Cairo, the city's historic part

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2021) Egypt will soon witness a grand procession of 22 royal mummies as they are moved through Cairo's streets from the Museum of Egyptian Antiquities to their permanent residence in the National Museum of Egyptian Civilization (NMEC) in Fustat located in Old Cairo, the city's historic part.

According to the NMEC, 22 royal mummies and 17 royal coffins dating back to approximately from 1580 until 1077 BC will be driven to the museum in an especially outfitted motorcade along the Nile. A total of 18 mummies are ancient Egyptian kings, and four of them are queens, the museum said on its official website.

The so-called golden parade will take place this Saturday in preparation for the opening of the museum's three halls that include the central exhibition hall and the mummies' hall, according to the website.

Among those royal figures of the past are King Ramses II, King Seqenenre Tao, King Thutmose III, King Seti I, Queen Hatshepsut, Queen Meritamen and Queen Ahmose Nefertari.

Egypt has been seeking to revive its essential tourism sector with a targeted campaign aimed at creating buzz. Over previous months, antiquities authorities have announced a sequence of major archaeological finds at the sprawling necropolis of Saccara and staged subsequent press tours.