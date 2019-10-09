Egypt to Provide 20% of Services for Construction of 1st Stage of El Dabaa NPP

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2019) Egypt will supply 20 percent of equipment and services for the construction of the 1st stage of El Dabaa Nuclear Power Plant (NPP), Egypt's first nuclear site developed in cooperation with the Russian State Atomic Energy Corporation (Rosatom), Minister of Military Production Gen. Mohamed Assar said Tuesday.

"The Ministry of Military Production is responsible for the issues of localization of production capacity that will supply the Russian NPP project with Egyptian-made equipment. The first stage is the construction of the first nuclear power unit, where the Egyptian components will be used by 20 percent," Assar said.

The minister clarified that this included contractual work, the construction of infrastructure, the supply of steel, pipes, cables and other products that are made in Egypt.

In 2015, Russia and Egypt signed an agreement on building the El Dabaa NPP, which will be equipped with four Russian-designed VVER-1200 pressurized water reactors.

Rosatom will develop the El Dabaa plant at the site located on the Mediterranean coast, 170 kilometers [about 105 miles] west of Alexandria and Zafraana on the Gulf of Suez. The plant's construction is expected to start in 2020.

With the capacity of 4.8GWe, the plant will account for up to 50 percent of Egypt's power generation capacity to meet the country's increasing demand for electricity, according to Rosatom.

