UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Egypt To Provide 20% Of Services For Construction Of 1st Stage Of El Dabaa NPP

Muhammad Irfan 29 seconds ago Wed 09th October 2019 | 01:40 AM

Egypt to Provide 20% of Services for Construction of 1st Stage of El Dabaa NPP

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2019) Egypt will supply 20 percent of equipment and services for the construction of the 1st stage of El Dabaa Nuclear Power Plant (NPP), Egypt's first nuclear site developed in cooperation with the Russian State Atomic Energy Corporation (Rosatom), Minister of Military Production Gen. Mohamed Assar said Tuesday.

 "The Ministry of Military Production is responsible for the issues of localization of production capacity that will supply the Russian NPP project with Egyptian-made equipment. The first stage is the construction of the first nuclear power unit, where the Egyptian components will be used by 20 percent," Assar said.

The minister clarified that this included contractual work, the construction of infrastructure, the supply of steel, pipes, cables and other products that are made in Egypt.

In 2015, Russia and Egypt signed an agreement on building the El Dabaa NPP, which will be equipped with four Russian-designed VVER-1200 pressurized water reactors.

Rosatom will develop the El Dabaa plant at the site located on the Mediterranean coast, 170 kilometers [about 105 miles] west of Alexandria and Zafraana on the Gulf of Suez. The plant's construction is expected to start in 2020.

With the capacity of 4.8GWe, the plant will account for up to 50 percent of Egypt's power generation capacity to meet the country's increasing demand for electricity, according to Rosatom.

Russian State Atomic Energy Corporation Rosatom is to develop the plant, which will be owned and operated by the NPPA. With a nameplate capacity of 4.8GWe, the plant is expected to account for up to 50% of Egypt's power generation capacity to meet the country's increasing demand for electricity, according to Rosatom.

Related Topics

Electricity Water Russia Egypt Nuclear Suez Alexandria SITE 2015 2020 Agreement

Recent Stories

Prince Andrew hails Khalifa Fund for supporting en ..

2 hours ago

Chinese premier briefed on grave situation in IOJ& ..

2 hours ago

Gaddafi stadium to turn pink as PCB joins hand wit ..

2 hours ago

Chinese premier briefed on grave situation in IOJ& ..

2 hours ago

New IMF chief Georgieva says world suffering 'sync ..

2 hours ago

OIC moot stresses upon heritage protection, conser ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.