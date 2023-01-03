Egypt to Purchase12 New CH-47F Helicopters, Deliveries to Start in 2026 - Boeing

UrduPoint.com

Muhammad Irfan Published January 03, 2023 | 10:28 PM

The Egyptian military is purchasing 12 new CH-47F Chinooks multi-mission helicopters to modernize its Air Force, Boeing said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd January, 2023) The Egyptian military is purchasing 12 new CH-47F Chinooks multi-mission helicopters to modernize its Air Force, Boeing said on Tuesday.

"The US Army has awarded Boeing a contract to produce 12 new CH-47F Chinooks for the Egyptian Air Force.

With this $426 million foreign military sale, Egypt will replace its fleet of CH-47D aircraft with the modern F model, and benefit from its advanced multi-mission capabilities," Boeing said in a news release.

The contract will allow Egypt to enhance its capabilities while Boeing will maintain its strong partnership with the Egyptian Air Force, the release added.

Delivery of the helicopters is anticipated to begin in 2026, according to the release.

