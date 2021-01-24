Egypt to Register 3 COVID-19 Vaccines in Coming Days - Health Minister

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2021) Egypt plans to register three coronavirus vaccines, including a Russian one, in the coming days, Health Minister Hala Zayed said on Sunday.

"We have started to take steps to register three vaccines - Chinese, UK and Russian. In the coming days we will receive new batches of the vaccines. The new vaccines will be registered," Zayed said at a press conference.

According to the minister, the authorities have signed contracts for the delivery of 100 million doses of various vaccines.

Zayed also announced the start of a national vaccination campaign and medical personnel will be the first to get vaccinated, starting from Monday.

Earlier in January, the Russian embassy in Egypt told Sputnik that Russia was ready to deliver the Sputnik V vaccine to the North African country as well as to organize the technology transfer for the production of the vaccine in Egypt.

Egypt has confirmed a total of over 161,000 cases of COVID-19, including 8,902 fatalities. Over 126,000 people have recovered from the disease.