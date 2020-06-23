UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Egypt To Reopen Cafes, Places Of Worship, Shisha Ban Stays

Faizan Hashmi 4 seconds ago Tue 23rd June 2020 | 10:16 PM

Egypt to reopen cafes, places of worship, shisha ban stays

Egypt will partially reopen cafes, restaurants, places of worship, cinemas and sporting clubs on Saturday, relaxing a lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli announced

Cairo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2020 ) :Egypt will partially reopen cafes, restaurants, places of worship, cinemas and sporting clubs on Saturday, relaxing a lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli announced.

A night-time curfew was imposed in late March restricting movement from 8 pm to 6 am, but it has been eased in recent weeks.

The curfew will run from midnight to 4am, Mabouli said in a televised address Tuesday, announcing a slew of decisions taking effect on 27 June.

"We have the ability to move past this pandemic with the best results at hand and the minimum number of losses," he said.

The prime minister said cafes and restaurants will restart operations at a reduced capacity of 25 percent in the first phase of relaxing the lockdown.

They will be allowed to remain open to customers until 10 pm, while shops can operate until 9 at night.

Madbouli warned that shisha (water-pipe) smoking, a popular social activity among Egyptians, is still banned to prevent the spread of the disease.

He also said daily services in mosques and churches in the deeply religious country will resume, but weekend services, which attract large congregations, remain suspended.

Cinemas, cultural centres and sports clubs will reopen at 25-percent capacity to ensure social distancing, while public transport running times are to be extended.

Beaches and public parks remain out of bounds.

"We all have to live with the pandemic... We have been trying to balance between opening up the country and maintaining the necessary health measures," Madbouli said.

The North African country, with a population of over 100 million, has officially recorded over 56,000 COVID-19 cases and more than 2,000 deaths.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Sports Egypt Shisha March June All From Best Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Sharjah Art Foundation to reopen some venues from ..

46 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler approves bridging to bachelor’s de ..

1 hour ago

RAK outlines requirements for reopening entertainm ..

2 hours ago

RAK outlines requirements for reopening wedding an ..

2 hours ago

Indians not to travel for Haj this year

2 hours ago

Expanding domestic food production to achieve self ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.