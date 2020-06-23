UrduPoint.com
Egypt To Reopen Restaurants, Movie Theaters, Mosques On Saturday - Prime Minister

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 23rd June 2020 | 11:54 PM

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2020) Egypt will reopen restaurants, cafes and movie theaters, as well as mosques and churches beginning on Saturday, albeit with strict restrictions on the number of attendees to avoid the spread of the coronavirus, Prime Minister Mostafa Kemal Madbouly said on Tuesday.

"Starting June 27, cafes, restaurants and sports clubs will resume their work. In cafes and restaurants, a maximum of 25 percent of the usual number of visitors will be allowed in: if a cafe is designed to house 100 customers, only 25 people can be there at once," Madbouly said.

If the situation improves further, cafes and restaurants will get a go-ahead to increase the number of visitors, according to the prime minister.

The ban on smoking hookah in these fatalities, Madbouly went on, will remain in place, as this is "one of the factors of transmission of the disease.

"

Theaters and movie houses will similarly have to limit the number of attendees to 25 percent of their capacity.

In addition, mosques and Christian churches will welcome back the faithful, but mass Friday prayers and Sunday religious services are still banned.

Parks and beaches, except those located on the territory of hotels, will keep shut too.

As of Monday, Egypt has confirmed over 56,800 COVID-19 cases, including more than 15,000 recoveries and 2,278 deaths.

The Youm7 newspaper reported, citing sources, that the government will scrap the curfew, which has been in place due to coronavirus since March, on Saturday.

