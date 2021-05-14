CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2021) Egypt will scale back cooperation with Israel in response to the latter's refusal to accept a humanitarian ceasefire with the Palestinians proposed by Cairo, media reported on Friday.

Earlier on Friday, al-Arabiya broadcaster reported that Israel had rejected the Egyptian plan on the year-long humanitarian ceasefire with the Palestinians and the Egyptian delegation had already left Tel Aviv, fearing the start of a ground military operation.

Cairo is going to revise some spheres of the bilateral cooperation with Israel following this move, al-Arabiya reported, citing its sources.

On late Thursday, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said that its air and ground units were attacking the Gaza Strip, following several days of intensive rocket fire from the Palestinian enclave. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that the military operation against Hamas in the Gaza Strip would continue as long as necessary. A source in the Israeli security forces told Sputnik that the IDF was not currently conducting a ground operation in the Gaza Strip.