CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2020) The Egyptian authorities plan to begin lifting restrictions, introduced due to COVID-19, starting June 1 while making wearing masks mandatory, government spokesman Nader Saad said on Friday.

Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly announced on Thursday that the measures against COVID-19 would be extended until May 24.

"Before the Eid al-Fitr holiday [on May 24], we will review the stance [regarding the restrictions], and starting June 1 we will begin a new phase, one of coexisting with the coronavirus.

This does not mean we have surrendered. On the contrary, we are gradually returning to normal life, but with caution, " Saad said on tv.

He added that the country planned to reopen cafes, restaurants, movie theaters, and other businesses, with clients obligated to wear masks.

"Wearing masks will be mandatory, violators will be punished," Saad said.

Egypt has confirmed 7,981 cases of COVID-19, with the death toll at 482.